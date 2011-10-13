Last updated on .From the section Football

Allen was Swansea's man of the match against Stoke

Midfielder Joe Allen says Swansea's 2-0 win over Stoke City was proof they can cope with the physical demands of the Premier League.

The Swans secured their second victory of the season with a hard earned win at the Liberty Stadium before the two-week international break.

And Allen believes the Swans can take great confidence from their win against a side renowned for their physicality.

"This is a benchmark for what we can achieve this season," said Allen.

"We're renowned obviously for our style of play and we've probably got some of the smallest players in the Premiership.

"But we wanted to show that we can compete against those types of teams, against those physical presences."

Swansea resume their Premier League campaign on Saturday at another newly-promoted side, Norwich City, where they will be seeking their first away points of the season.

Allen returns to his club having started for Wales in the wins over Switzerland and Bulgaria in the Euro 2012 qualifiers.

But the 21-year-old, who has won five caps, admits he faces a "massive task" if he is to establish himself as a regular in the side.

"To pick up two wins and be a part of that is an incredible feeling," said Allen.

"Coming in to the squad for this week we knew there was a feeling of confidence and when we stepped out on the pitch you could see the difference that makes.

"We've ended on a good note and that confidence can be taken into the next campaign.

"[It was] a privilege to start the last two and I look forward to being part of the squad in the future."