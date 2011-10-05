Two leave in King's Lynn Town bust-up

Cousins joined King's Lynn from Wisbeach in the summer

King's Lynn Town have dismissed defender Paul Cousins, 24 hours after joint-manager Kevin Boon quit the club.

The Linnets say Cousins was involved in a personal dispute with striker Robbie Harris, who is the son-in-law of Boon.

"We are extremely upset with the conduct of Mr Cousins," King's Lynn operations manager Jonathan Chapman told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"The option we've taken is to try and get rid of the bad apple and hope the team can get back together."

Boon quit his position on Monday, with the club citing "a fall out between himself and the player Paul Cousins", adding "it would be unfair to make the sensitive nature of the fall out public".

Harris was rested for Tuesday's 5-1 win at Market Deeping and Chapman added: "We would like to thank the supporters who have shown support for the club and Robbie Harris in such a difficult time."

"He needs a bit of time to clear his head and to come back a fresh man, ready for action on Saturday."

On the possibility of Boon returning to the Walks in the future, Chapman said: "Nothing's impossible. But I think at the minute we're a long way from that."

Gary Setchell has taken sole charge of the United Counties League Premier Division side.