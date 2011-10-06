Oxford United agree Robert Hall loan extension

Oxford United

Oxford United have extended the loan spell of West Ham forward Robert Hall for another month, keeping him at the club until 9 November.

The 17-year-old has scored three goals for the U's, in four wins and a draw.

The extension has been supported by the 12th Man Fund, a scheme set up and funded by Oxford United fans.

Manager Chris Wilder told the U's website: "Rob has made an immediate impact. He has chipped in with some vital goals."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story