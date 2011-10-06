Oxford United agree Robert Hall loan extension

Oxford United have extended the loan spell of West Ham forward Robert Hall for another month, keeping him at the club until 9 November.

The 17-year-old has scored three goals for the U's, in four wins and a draw.

The extension has been supported by the 12th Man Fund, a scheme set up and funded by Oxford United fans.

Manager Chris Wilder told the U's website: "Rob has made an immediate impact. He has chipped in with some vital goals."