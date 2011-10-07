Kevin Amankwaah eyes longer Burton Albion contract
Burton Albion defender Kevin Amankwaah hopes to secure a long-term contract at the Pirelli Stadium.
The 29-year-old former Swindon Town right-back, who can also play as a centre-half, has joined on a short-term deal until January.
But he told BBC Radio Derby: "It's up to me to try to earn a contract until the end of the season.
"I have confidence in my own ability and am sure the fans will enjoy me playing if I do get on the pitch."
Amankwaah added: "I really like it here, the manager says it how it is."