Jarmo Matikainen relishing Wales' Euro 2013 clash with France

Wales women's manager Jarmo Matikainen has announced his 20-player squad for the Uefa Euro 2013 qualifier against France.

Matikainen has mixed youth and experience for the match at Parc y Scarlets on October 22.

"It's a really tough group, but we like it that way," he said.

"We go for a win in every game, it's the only way we want to do it, anything can happen in a football game."

Included in the squad is FAW Women's Player of the Year Jessica Fishlock, one of 12 who play in England's Women's Super League.

But Matikainen, the former Finland technical director, expressed trepidation over issues surrounding match fitness.

"The women's super league was a tough league, and it finished in early September, so some of the players may struggle with match fitness at the end of November when we play Israel."

Bristol Academy's Fishlock, who spent a spell in the Netherlands with AZ, said players had a responsibility to maintain their fitness levels.

"It's the players' responsibility to be fit, and if they turn up and we aren't then Jarmo has the right to pick someone who has been training and who has been doing their job," she said.

There are two debutants in the squad, Gemma Border (Swansea) and Hannah Keryakoplis (Liverpool).

Wales Women's Squad for France: Rhian Nokes (Cardiff), Nicola Davies (Liverpool), Gemma Border (Swansea) Kylie Davies (Chelsea) Sophie Ingle (Cardiff) Jayne Ludlow (Arsenal), Loren Dykes (Bristol Academy), Lauren Price (Cardiff), Sally Wade (Barnet), Amie Lea (Cardiff), Hayley Ladd (Arsenal), Katie Daley, Michelle Green, Helen Bleazard (Bristol Academy), Gwennan Harries (Everton), Natasha Harding (Cardiff), Jessica Fishlock (Bristol Academy), Helen Lander (Chelsea), Hannah Keryakoplis (Liverpool), Emma Plewa (Chelsea)