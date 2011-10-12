Leon Britton and Andrea Orlandi set for Swansea return

Orlandi made one appearance for Barcelona

Midfielders Leon Britton and Andrea Orlandi will be available for Swansea's game at Norwich City on Saturday.

Both players are fit again after injuries as Swansea resume their Premier League campaign following the international break.

Britton has recovered from the back injury which forced him to miss the 2-0 win against Stoke.

Orlandi has not played since the Carling Cup defeat at Shrewsbury on 23 August due to a knee injury.

The Shrewsbury defeat was Orlandi's only appearance so far this season while Britton had featured in Swansea's previous six league games prior to the Stoke win.

The 29-year-old had injections as part of his treatment for the injury which he suffered during the 4-1 defeat at Chelsea.