Rennes 1-1 Celtic

Ledley's header levelled the match to give Celtic a point

Celtic recovered from a bizarre own goal to claim a Europa League point against Rennes in France.

Cha Du-Ri's misplaced passback handed Rennes the lead on the half-hour, moments after Rennes goalkeeper Benoit Costil had denied Anthony Stokes.

But Joe Ledley's header levelled the match on 70 minutes.

Charlie Mulgrew came close with a free-kick for the visitors and Youssouf Hadji's acrobatic shot was brilliantly saved by Celtic's Fraser Forster.

With Udinese beating Atletico Madrid in the evening's other Group I fixture, Celtic and Rennes are two points behind the Spaniards and five behind the Italians.

Kader Mangane headed wide for the home side and Ki Sung-Yung's drive was comfortably held by Costil early on.

An excellent opportunity presented itself to the visitors in the 25th minute as Stokes escaped his marker to open up a shooting chance.

The striker's effort was on target but Costil was able to push the ball over the crossbar.

Cha unintentionally gave Rennes the lead in the first half

And Celtic were soon paying the price for that miss and a complete misunderstanding in their own defence as Rennes were gifted the opener.

Cha mopped up a simple long ball under no pressure and tried to pass the ball back to his goalkeeper.

But Forster did not seem to be expecting the defender's intervention and the ball trickled past him into the net.

The hosts looked for a quick second and Alexander Tettey's back-post cross was headed over by Hadji.

Chris Mavinga played an excellent one-two with Julien Feret to go through on Forster's goal early in the second half but the keeper's sizeable frame did enough to block the full-back's shot.

Stokes had another chance after being picked out in the box by Beram Kayal but Costil again made the save.

Cha then got in behind the Rennes defence to force a save from Costil and the ball ran into the path of Ki.

The South Korean midfielder tried to place the ball into the gaping goal but his effort cleared the crossbar.

However, the visitors were soon level as Mulgrew's superb inswinging free-kick was flicked into the net by the head of Ledley.

Substitute Jonathan Pitroipa was inches away from converting Jires Ekoko's cross as Rennes looked to regain the lead and Mulgrew swerved his next free-kick just wide of the home goal.

A stunning overhead kick by Hadji was matched by Forster's terrific save after the Rennes striker pounced on a loose high ball.

And Forster made another fine block in injury time to deny Pitroipa after the forward had latched on to a long ball.

