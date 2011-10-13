Last updated on .From the section Football

Martin O'Neill would have been a popular choice as Northern Ireland boss

Martin O'Neill has ruled himself out of contention for the Northern Ireland manager's job.

The former Aston Villa and Celtic boss had been linked to the post after following Tuesday's 3-0 defeat by Italy.

O'Neill told BBC Radio Ulster he wanted to return to club management in the near future.

Shamrock Rovers boss Michael O'Neill, ex-QPR manager Jim Magilton and Iain Dowie have been linked with the job.

Martin O'Neill, a former Northern Ireland captain, has not been involved in management since resigning as Aston Villa manager in August 2010.

The former Nottingham Forest star was capped 64 times for his country between 1971 and 1984.

O'Neill, 59, said he had not been approached by the Irish Football Association.

He added that he would not dismiss the possibility of accepting the Northern Ireland manager's job at a later stage in his career.