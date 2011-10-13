Hearts boss Paulo Sergio angry at Iain Brines' appointment

Media playback is not supported on this device Media conference: Hearts manager Paulo Sergio

Hearts manager Paulo Sergio has been left angered by the appointment of Iain Brines as the fourth official for Saturday's trip to Dunfermline.

Brines' decision to disallow a goal for Hearts in their Scottish Communities League Cup defeat by Ayr United had left Sergio raging last month.

"I am not happy with that," Sergio said of the appointments for the match at East End Park.

"I am not happy to have him at Hearts games, I'm sorry."

Hearts believe that Brines, at a time when the Edinburgh side were 1-0 ahead, had changed his decision after protests from Ayr's players that there had been a hand used by midfielder Eggert Jonsson.

Brines consulted his assistant before disallowing Eggert Jonsson's effort

"He told me that the linesman said to him that it was a handball, but now he is saying that he saw a handball," added Sergio.

"So I am not happy to have him in my sight."

The Scottish Football Association, from whom Hearts have already demanded an explanation about the referee's decision, is likely to take note of Sergio's criticism of their appointments.

However, the manager stressed: "I am honest and I don't see why I should hide my feelings.

"It's very hard for us to be out of the cup with a situation like that."