Liverpool 1-1 Norwich

Holt was playing in his 100th game for Norwich

Substitute Grant Holt rescued a point for Norwich against a wasteful Liverpool at Anfield.

Martin Skrtel and Luis Suarez hit the woodwork before Craig Bellamy's deflected shot put Liverpool ahead just before the break.

But, only three minutes after coming on, Holt planted a bullet header beyond Pepe Reina to equalise.

With Liverpool pushing for a winner, John Ruddy pulled off an instinctive save from Suarez to deny the hosts.

Suarez had looked certain to snatch victory for the home side but the Canaries goalkeeper tipped the striker's shot from close range over the bar.

The Uruguayan's effort capped a string of spurned chances as Liverpool laid siege on Ruddy's goal in the closing stages.

The 24-year-old had kept his side level in the opening exchanges of the game, too.

Suarez collected Bellamy's pull back and the former Ajax forward struck a first-time shot that was touched on to the post by the inspired Ruddy.

By that time Skrtel had already rattled the crossbar as Liverpool started strongly.

Norwich steadied the ship and created a couple of half chances of their own, but Reina was equal to what Steve Morison and Anthony Pilkington created in front of goal.

DID YOU KNOW? Liverpool have lost just one of their last 15 Premier League home matches

Despite being unable to convert their territorial advantage into clear opportunities, Liverpool were far superior and deserved the lead when it came a minute into first-half injury time.

Latching on to Jose Enrique's clipped ball over the Norwich defence, Bellamy muscled his way past the remaining City defenders to slot his shot past Ruddy via the heel of Marc Tierney to score his first league goal since returning to the club.

Norwich, stubborn and disciplined throughout, were then rewarded for their second-half fearlessness with an equaliser on the hour.

Having been sent on only moments earlier, Holt darted between Jamie Carragher and Glen Johnson to emphatically head Pilkington's pinpoint cross beyond a stranded Reina.

The visitors should have been ahead when another Pilkington cross - this time from the left - found Holt again, but Reina reacted well to palm away the substitute's header.

Suarez, who waged an ongoing battle with the officials for their repeated refusal to award decisions in his favour, was Liverpool's chief goal threat and he promised to restore the home side's lead several times.

Weaving his way into a shooting position, Suarez seemed certain to roll the ball into the bottom corner - but a desperate block by Russell Martin diverted the ball on to the post.

With time running out Andy Carroll, a late replacement for Bellamy, could have been the hero but he headed Steven Gerrard's cross agonisingly wide.

But that accolade will go to Norwich goalkeeper Ruddy, whose stunning save denied Suarez and Liverpool victory.

