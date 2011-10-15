Manager Ally McCoist disappointed at below-par Rangers

McCoist was upset at his team's lethargic performance at Ibrox

Deflated Rangers manager Ally McCoist admitted that St Mirren were worthy of their point at Ibrox.

"We didn't deserve to win the game today," he told BBC Scotland after Steven Thompson's stoppage-time goal gave Danny Lennon's Saints a 1-1 draw.

"St Mirren played a lot of good football, but from our point of view we were miles off it today.

"The goal we lost was shocking. With 20 seconds to go, we got something that we could see coming."

St Mirren played the better football in the first half but found themselves a goal down to the Scottish Premier League leaders after 48 minutes, when Nikica Jelavic fired them in front from 12 yards.

Saints goalkeeper Craig Samson denied the Croat another and also kept Steven Davis off the scoresheet before they silenced the home fans deep into injury-time.

"We have to score when we're on top and put the game out of reach, but we never did that today," reflected McCoist.

"We got the goal and we had chances to add to it. Although we didn't deserve towin it, we could have won it and that's the disappointing thing."

I think you saw evidence today of our team not being 100% on top of our game Ally McCoist Rangers manager

The Rangers boss, named the league's manager of the month for September, was happier at his team's play when Steven Naismith moved into a more central position, but he acknowledged that his team were well short of their best.

"I think you saw evidence today of our team not being 100% on top of our game," he said.

"I think internationals might be a small reason for that, but it's certainly not an excuse."

Again, midfielder Matt McKay did not feature for Rangers, his omission the result of his recent round-the-world trip to play for his country.

"Matt is fit, he is fine and is in good form. He played for Australia and that is one of the reasons I left him out," said the manager, whose side failed to capitalise on Celtic's 3-3 draw with Kilmarnock.

Interview - Rangers manager Ally McCoist

"Matt was travelling round the world, so that was our logic not to include him."

Commenting on his team's seven-point lead over second-place Motherwell and 10-point advantage over Celtic, who have a game in hand, McCoist said: "All we've got is a lead in a league where teams are more than capable of taking points from each other.

"St Mirren came here and passed the ball well, Killie were 3-0 up at half-time today and Motherwell got a good result at Easter Road.

"I don't think Rangers and Celtic can look at games and be guaranteed points - that's not the sort of league we're in."