Swansea need mean streak, says Brendan Rodgers

Swansea City manager Brendan Rodgers says his players must find more aggression and ruthlessness away from home to end their barren run.

The Swans slumped to a fourth straight Premier League away defeat on Saturday, losing 3-1 at Norwich City.

"You have to pick up points away from home but you have to have that resilience," said Rodgers.

"I've seen it during my time here, but we didn't have it against Norwich. Normally we're not that soft."

Swansea were behind after just 49 seconds at Carrow Road when Anthony Pilkington scored from close range from Elliott Bennett's looping cross.

The visitors looked is disarray nine minutes later when when Russell Martin was left unmarked to glance in David Fox's free-kick.

Danny Graham pulled a goal back before the break as Swansea showed glimpses of their usual attacking threat.

SWANSEA'S AWAY WOES Manchester City 4-0 Swansea

Arsenal 1-0 Swansea

Chelsea 4-1 Swansea

Norwich City 3-1 Swansea

But their hesitancy at the back was again evident as Pilkington's second after the break put the result beyond doubt.

"We weren't aggressive enough in our defending," said Rodgers, describing the result as the most disappointing away defeat of the season.

"Some days as footballers you get that after a couple of weeks off and some of the boys coming back from international duty.

"We haven't really had a chance to work as a group until the last couple of days, but it's no excuse.

"Norwich took their goals better than ourselves. We had chances and it was a terrific goal we scored, but it just wasn't to be."

Swansea's encouraging home form of two wins and two draws without conceding a goal has compensated for the lack of away points.

Daunting visits to Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea have hardly helped Swansea's cause on the road, but Rodgers knows they cannot rely solely on their home games to survive in their first season in the top flight.

"This year is a big learning curve for us all in terms of how we attack and how we defend and the level of the opponent," he said.

"So we understand the difficulty but we have to learn quickly because we want to stay in the league and I feel we will be good enough to do that."