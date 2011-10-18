Luton Town bring in journeyman striker Tommy Wright

Wright was part of the Darlington squad that won the 2011 FA Trophy

Luton Town have signed striker Tommy Wright on a three-month deal.

Wright, 27, was a free agent after spending a short spell at Kidderminster Harriers at the start of this season on non-contract terms.

The former Darlington man started at Leicester City and has also had spells with Barnsley, Aberdeen and Grimsby.

Hatters boss Gary Brabin told the club website: "Tommy's a physical, goalscoring forward, the kind of player we've been after."