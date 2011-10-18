Luton Town bring in journeyman striker Tommy Wright

Tommy Wright
Wright was part of the Darlington squad that won the 2011 FA Trophy

Luton Town have signed striker Tommy Wright on a three-month deal.

Wright, 27, was a free agent after spending a short spell at Kidderminster Harriers at the start of this season on non-contract terms.

The former Darlington man started at Leicester City and has also had spells with Barnsley, Aberdeen and Grimsby.

Hatters boss Gary Brabin told the club website: "Tommy's a physical, goalscoring forward, the kind of player we've been after."

