Ayr United 0-1 Morton

Morton ended a winless run of four matches with a narrow victory over Ayr United.

The visitors went ahead in the 23rd minute when David O'Brien converted Peter MacDonald's cross.

Grant Evans fired wide as Morton tried to double their lead in the second half.

Ayr's Ryan Connolly was off target with a shot late in the match as the Somerset Park side slipped to second-bottom of the First Division.

Ayr: Cuthbert, Tiffoney, John Robertson, Smith,Malone, McKernon (Connolly 63), Ross Robertson, Geggan, McGowan, Moffat, Wardlaw (Roberts 56). Subs Not Used: McWilliams, Burke, Armstrong.

Booked: Geggan.

Morton: Cervi, McCann, Graham, Evans, Forsyth, Di Giacomo, Derek Young, Bachirou (McGeouch 90), O'Brien, MacDonald (Weatherson 75), Jackson. Subs Not Used: Stewart, Campbell, Fitzharris.

Booked: MacDonald, McCann.

Goals: O'Brien 23.

Att: 1,570

Ref: Mike Tumilty