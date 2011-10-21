West Ham dismiss Carlos Tevez deal but admit Diouf interest

Tevez scored 20 league goals for Manchester City last season

West Ham boss Sam Allardyce says he will not be signing out-of-favour Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez.

The 27-year-old had been linked with a return to Upton Park, but Allardyce has now turned his attention to ex-Blackburn winger El-Hadji Diouf.

Allardyce told BBC London 94.9: "I don't think [the Tevez deal] has got any more potential now.

"We've invited El-Hadji Diouf in for a bit of training to see what level he lies at."

Allardyce added: "[We will see] if he's capable of reproducing the top form that he's done for me at other clubs."

The Hammers boss most recently managed the 30-year-old Senegal international while at Blackburn, and said he was not concerned with Diouf's controversial past.

"He's got quality and you can't beat quality in the game of football," the West ham boss said.

"We all know certain players have different sets of baggage, but for me that quality and outstanding ability mean the baggage is minimal.

Diouf 'quality' interests Allardyce

"He's not controversial in terms of the Bolton, Blackburn or Rangers fans."

Diouf has been a free agent since leaving Ewood Park in September, and Allardyce said he would welcome someone of his quality at Upton Park.

"He won the league and the cup with Rangers and got Blackburn to 10th place and to a semi-final in Carling Cup," Allardyce continued.

"And he got Bolton to Europe for the first time ever. A quality player is a quality player."