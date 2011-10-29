Sheffield Utd 4-4 Exeter

Sheffield United and Exeter City played out an absorbing eight-goal draw.

Daniel Nardiello made the most of a defensive mix-up to put the Grecians in front before David Noble's deflected 25-yard effort made it 2-0.

The hosts hit back through Matty Phillips' strike and close-range goals from Billy Clarke and Matt Lowton.

John O'Flynn's header levelled for the visitors only for Phillips to net his second of the day but James Dunne's angled drive gave Exeter a point.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Sheffield United manager Danny Wilson told BBC Radio Sheffield:

Blades started too slowly - Wilson

"That's a roller coaster for any manager isn't it, you can't legislate for individual mistakes and that's what it was.

"There's been simple balls to deal with and we haven't dealt with them and that's been the disappointment.

"We didn't defend anywhere near like we did on Tuesday evening (beat MK Dons 2-1), we we're massively loose in key areas and we were punished for it.

"When you score four goals at home you expect to win, that's the simple assessment of it. When you score four goals in front of your home fans you should be going home with a smile on your face, we're coming away with a bit of a grimace."

Exeter City manager Paul Tisdale told BBC Radio Devon:

I am very proud of my team - Tisdale

"What a fantastic game of football, I'm very proud to see my team compete today and be part of such a great football match.

"It was a bizarre game and I'm really making every effort to enjoy it because it's just a brilliant game of football to be involved with.

"We've had a very good week, seven points out of nine, six away goals. So it feels worthwhile now having got this point."

