Scottish Cup joy for Deveronvale

Russell Latapy could not prevent Edinburgh City falling to Irvine Meadow

Highland League outfit Deveronvale claimed the scalp of Third Division Berwick Rangers with a 4-0 win in the second round of the Scottish Cup.

Elgin City also found the going tough against Highland League opposition, as they left Fraserburgh with a 0-0 draw.

Stranraer were the day's big winners, with a 9-0 triumph away to Wigtown & Bladnoch - Sean Winter claiming a hat-trick.

Auchinleck Talbot smashed Threave Rovers 8-1 and fellow Ayrshire Juniors Irvine Meadow managed a 1-0 win away to Edinburgh City, who had veteran Trinidad & Tobago midfielder Russell Latapy making his debut in their midfield.

In the two all-Third Division ties, Alloa and Annan shared four goals, while Montrose dumped Clyde 2-1.

Spartans continued their fine Scottish Cup form with a 2-0 win away at Culter.

Boness United saw off Whitehill Welfare 2-1, while Gala Fairydean were 5-2 winners at home to Golspie Sutherland and Vale Of Leithen beat Cove Rangers 3-2.

Scottish Cup second round results:

Alloa 2-2 Annan Athletic

Auchinleck Talbot 8-1 Threave Rovers

Boness Utd 2-1 Whitehill Welfare

Clachnacuddin 1-1 Inverurie Loco Works

Culter 0-2 Spartans

Deveronvale 4-0 Berwick

Edinburgh City 0-1 Irvine Meadow

Fraserburgh 0-0 Elgin

Gala Fairydean 5-2 Golspie Sutherland

Huntly 0-3 Queen's Park

Montrose 2-1 Clyde

Peterhead 2-0 Nairn County

Vale Of Leithen 3-2 Cove Rangers

Wick Academy 0-1 Keith

Wigtown & Bladnoch 0-9 Stranraer