Scottish Cup joy for Deveronvale
Highland League outfit Deveronvale claimed the scalp of Third Division Berwick Rangers with a 4-0 win in the second round of the Scottish Cup.
Elgin City also found the going tough against Highland League opposition, as they left Fraserburgh with a 0-0 draw.
Stranraer were the day's big winners, with a 9-0 triumph away to Wigtown & Bladnoch - Sean Winter claiming a hat-trick.
Auchinleck Talbot smashed Threave Rovers 8-1 and fellow Ayrshire Juniors Irvine Meadow managed a 1-0 win away to Edinburgh City, who had veteran Trinidad & Tobago midfielder Russell Latapy making his debut in their midfield.
In the two all-Third Division ties, Alloa and Annan shared four goals, while Montrose dumped Clyde 2-1.
Spartans continued their fine Scottish Cup form with a 2-0 win away at Culter.
Boness United saw off Whitehill Welfare 2-1, while Gala Fairydean were 5-2 winners at home to Golspie Sutherland and Vale Of Leithen beat Cove Rangers 3-2.
Scottish Cup second round results:
Alloa 2-2 Annan Athletic
Auchinleck Talbot 8-1 Threave Rovers
Boness Utd 2-1 Whitehill Welfare
Clachnacuddin 1-1 Inverurie Loco Works
Culter 0-2 Spartans
Deveronvale 4-0 Berwick
Edinburgh City 0-1 Irvine Meadow
Fraserburgh 0-0 Elgin
Gala Fairydean 5-2 Golspie Sutherland
Huntly 0-3 Queen's Park
Montrose 2-1 Clyde
Peterhead 2-0 Nairn County
Vale Of Leithen 3-2 Cove Rangers
Wick Academy 0-1 Keith
Wigtown & Bladnoch 0-9 Stranraer