Scottish Cup joy for Deveronvale

Russell Latapy in action for Edinburgh City against Irvine Meadow
Russell Latapy could not prevent Edinburgh City falling to Irvine Meadow

Highland League outfit Deveronvale claimed the scalp of Third Division Berwick Rangers with a 4-0 win in the second round of the Scottish Cup.

Elgin City also found the going tough against Highland League opposition, as they left Fraserburgh with a 0-0 draw.

Stranraer were the day's big winners, with a 9-0 triumph away to Wigtown & Bladnoch - Sean Winter claiming a hat-trick.

Auchinleck Talbot smashed Threave Rovers 8-1 and fellow Ayrshire Juniors Irvine Meadow managed a 1-0 win away to Edinburgh City, who had veteran Trinidad & Tobago midfielder Russell Latapy making his debut in their midfield.

In the two all-Third Division ties, Alloa and Annan shared four goals, while Montrose dumped Clyde 2-1.

Spartans continued their fine Scottish Cup form with a 2-0 win away at Culter.

Boness United saw off Whitehill Welfare 2-1, while Gala Fairydean were 5-2 winners at home to Golspie Sutherland and Vale Of Leithen beat Cove Rangers 3-2.

Scottish Cup second round results:

Alloa 2-2 Annan Athletic

Auchinleck Talbot 8-1 Threave Rovers

Boness Utd 2-1 Whitehill Welfare

Clachnacuddin 1-1 Inverurie Loco Works

Culter 0-2 Spartans

Deveronvale 4-0 Berwick

Edinburgh City 0-1 Irvine Meadow

Fraserburgh 0-0 Elgin

Gala Fairydean 5-2 Golspie Sutherland

Huntly 0-3 Queen's Park

Montrose 2-1 Clyde

Peterhead 2-0 Nairn County

Vale Of Leithen 3-2 Cove Rangers

Wick Academy 0-1 Keith

Wigtown & Bladnoch 0-9 Stranraer

