Liam Chilvers wants permanent contract at Port Vale

Chilvers suffered his first defeat as a Vale player against Morecambe

On-loan defender Liam Chilvers is keen to secure his long-term future with Port Vale as he prepares to become a father for the first time in April.

"I need to have things sorted and know where I am," he told BBC Radio Stoke. "My wife wouldn't be happy if I didn't have a job at the end of the season.

"That's what I'm here to do, to help Port Vale and do well enough for the club to offer me something."

Chilvers recently extended his loan from Notts County until 24 December.

The 30-year-old played his fifth game for the club on Saturday and tasted defeat for the first time as Vale were beaten 4-0 at home by Morecambe.

"We're understandably down about it," said former Arsenal trainee Chilvers. "Nobody's happy with their individual performances or the team performance.

"We'll look at what went wrong and go about trying to get it right for Tuesday [at Bristol Rovers]."

Vale dropped to 11th following the defeat to Morecambe, having briefly jumped into the play-off places with a 3-0 win over Northampton eight days previously.