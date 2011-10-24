Malky Mackay excited by Cardiff's Carling Cup run

Carling Cup fourth round

Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Tuesday, 25 October Kick-off: 1945 BST Coverage: Watch highlights on The League Cup Show; listen on BBC Radio Wales; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Manager Malky Mackay is pleased with Cardiff's current form

Malky Mackay says Cardiff are enjoying their Carling Cup adventure and are eager to continue the run in Tuesday's fourth-round home tie against Burnley.

The manager is without strikers Rudy Gestede (hamstring) and Kenny Miller who is out for "weeks rather than days" after 20 stitches in a facial wound.

Bu Jon Parkin is available after his loan spell at Doncaster finished.

"It's great to be through to this stage of the Cup, I want to go as far as I can," said Mackay.

"Every game we've played the priority is to win the game in the Carling Cup.

"Be it Oxford, Huddersfield or Leicester the priority was to win the game and I think you saw that, in terms of it going to extra time and penalties.

"Players have been throwing bodies on the line and it'll be no different [on Tuesday]... I'll pick a team that I think can go and beat Burnley.

"You don't want extra time, you don't want extra minutes with players on the pitch like we've had, but at the same time I certainly don't want to dilute the competition in any shape or form."

The Bluebirds go into Tuesday night's game at the Cardiff City Stadium in good form after beating Barnsley 5-3 at the weekend in the Championship.

"I felt it was as well as I've seen us play; I've watched it again and again," Mackay added.

"Aron Gunnarsson's second goal, nine of our players touched the ball, 14 passes and it goes in the net.

"The chances we created, the goals we scored, I was very, very pleased, I was delighted with it.

"The response from the crowd as well, the atmosphere was getting better and better."