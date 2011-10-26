Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says Park Chu-Young ready for league

Park's goal proved decisive in Tuesday's Carling Cup clash

Arsene Wenger feels Park Chu-Young is ready to make his Premier League debut after scoring the winner in Arsenal's Carling Cup victory over Bolton.

The South Korea striker opened his account for the club with a curling shot in the second half of the 2-1 win.

"He had a very, very good game. His movement was exceptional and his finishing is absolutely fantastic," said Gunners boss Wenger.

"He is ready to play in league games," the Frenchman added.

"Compared to the player who played in the first match [against Shrewsbury] where he was a bit inhibited, tonight I felt he played with freedom and has showed what a good player he is."

Park, who signed from Monaco in the summer, played 90 minutes for the first time in an Arsenal shirt.

Central defender Thomas Vermaelen, meanwhile, made his first start in two months having recovered from an ankle injury.

The Belgian had to be substituted shortly before full-time but is expected to be fit for Saturday's trip to Chelsea.

"It was great to be back and to get time on the pitch," said Vermaelen. "I felt fresh, I'm OK and am available for Saturday."

Wenger stated: "He did very well. He had to come off for a calf problem but I hope it's not too bad.

RECORD BREAKERS Arsenal have reached the League Cup quarter-finals for a record ninth consecutive season

The next best run was by Liverpool (five) from 1979-80 to 1983-84

"He has been out for a long time and he had only one training session yesterday with the team. I didn't really expect a game of that intensity - it was a tough one for a centre-back.

"We don't think it is a calf strain, it is just tight calves. He wanted to come off."

Arsenal have now won seven of their last eight games and Wenger believes his side are on the right path following an indifferent start to the season.

"We want to just keep going and I think it is down to us to change the mind of people," he continued.

"We have a good spirit, a good attitude and there is still some room for improvement of course. We are getting better and better."