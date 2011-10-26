Deveronvale drawn against Morton in Scottish Cup

Scott Anderson's Deveronvale knocked Berwick out in the previous round

Deveronvale's reward for knocking Third Division Berwick Rangers out of the Scottish Cup is a third-round trip to face Morton in Greenock.

The Highland League outfit are one of three non-Scottish Football League sides to face Division One opposition.

East of Scotland League leaders Spartans host Partick Thistle, while West junior champions Irvine Meadow are at home to Livingston.

East junior champions Bo'ness United host Division Two leaders Cowdenbeath.

At least one non-league side will progress to the next round, with Junior Cup winners Auchinleck Talbot hosting East of Scotland outfit Vale Of Leithen.

Ayr United, who reached the semi-finals of the Scottish Communities League Cup after a shock win away to St Mirren this week, are at home to Third Division outfit Montrose.

Fellow First Division strugglers Dundee are away to Stirling Albion, while leaders Ross County are at home to Second Division Albion Rovers.

Brechin City host Dumbarton in an all-Second Division tie, while Third Division East Stirlingshire will be away to Division Two's East Fife should they win their difficult replay away to Highland League champions Buckie Thistle.

Third Division promotion hopefuls Stranraer are at home to Second Division Forfar Athletic.

Meanwhile, Division Two's Stenhousemuir will host the winners of the replay between Third Division leaders Annan Athletic and promotion rivals Alloa Athletic.

Scottish Cup third-round draw:

Airdrie United v Gala Fairydean

Auchinleck Talbot v Vale of Leithen

Ayr United v Montrose

Bo'ness United v Cowdenbeath

Brechin City v Dumbarton

Clachnacuddin or Inverurie Locos v Peterhead

East Fife v East Stirlingshire or Buckie Thistle

Fraserburgh or Elgin City v Queen's Park

Irvine Meadow v Livingston

Keith v Arbroath

Morton v Deveronvale

Ross County v Albion Rovers

Spartans v Partick Thistle

Stenhousemuir v Alloa Athletic or Annan Athletic

Stirling Albion v Dundee

Stranraer v Forfar Athletic

Ties to be played over the weekend of Saturday 19 November