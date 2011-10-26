Deveronvale drawn against Morton in Scottish Cup
Deveronvale's reward for knocking Third Division Berwick Rangers out of the Scottish Cup is a third-round trip to face Morton in Greenock.
The Highland League outfit are one of three non-Scottish Football League sides to face Division One opposition.
East of Scotland League leaders Spartans host Partick Thistle, while West junior champions Irvine Meadow are at home to Livingston.
East junior champions Bo'ness United host Division Two leaders Cowdenbeath.
At least one non-league side will progress to the next round, with Junior Cup winners Auchinleck Talbot hosting East of Scotland outfit Vale Of Leithen.
Ayr United, who reached the semi-finals of the Scottish Communities League Cup after a shock win away to St Mirren this week, are at home to Third Division outfit Montrose.
Fellow First Division strugglers Dundee are away to Stirling Albion, while leaders Ross County are at home to Second Division Albion Rovers.
Brechin City host Dumbarton in an all-Second Division tie, while Third Division East Stirlingshire will be away to Division Two's East Fife should they win their difficult replay away to Highland League champions Buckie Thistle.
Third Division promotion hopefuls Stranraer are at home to Second Division Forfar Athletic.
Meanwhile, Division Two's Stenhousemuir will host the winners of the replay between Third Division leaders Annan Athletic and promotion rivals Alloa Athletic.
Scottish Cup third-round draw:
Airdrie United v Gala Fairydean
Auchinleck Talbot v Vale of Leithen
Ayr United v Montrose
Bo'ness United v Cowdenbeath
Brechin City v Dumbarton
Clachnacuddin or Inverurie Locos v Peterhead
East Fife v East Stirlingshire or Buckie Thistle
Fraserburgh or Elgin City v Queen's Park
Irvine Meadow v Livingston
Keith v Arbroath
Morton v Deveronvale
Ross County v Albion Rovers
Spartans v Partick Thistle
Stenhousemuir v Alloa Athletic or Annan Athletic
Stirling Albion v Dundee
Stranraer v Forfar Athletic
Ties to be played over the weekend of Saturday 19 November