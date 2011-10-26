Carl Fletcher defends non-playing role at Plymouth

Fletcher has not played a game since being sent off at Southend in September

Plymouth Argyle caretaker manager Carl Fletcher has defended his decision not to play for the Pilgrims in their 5-1 loss at Oxford on Tuesday.

Former Wales captain Fletcher started 18-year-old Luke Young ahead of himself at the Kassam Stadium.

"One individual doesn't make a team," the 31-year-old, who has not played since taking over as boss, told BBC Radio Devon.

"For the future of the club there's no harm in the young lads playing."

Teenagers Young and Jamie Griffiths, 19, started in midfield alongside captain Simon Walton, while Fletcher remained an unused substitute.

He added: "In terms of the outcome I don't think it would have made a difference at all.

"You've got to think about things as a whole, not just as an individual."