Man City's Adam Johnson told to work harder by Roberto Mancini

Winger Johnson (left) scored his side's opener at Molineux

Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini believes winger Adam Johnson needs to improve his all-round game if he is to fulfil his potential.

The 24-year-old scored the equaliser and created the second goal for Samir Nasri as City swept aside Wolves 5-2 to reach the Carling Cup last eight.

But Mancini said: "Sometimes he thinks, 'OK, in this game I scored one goal, I did an assist, that is enough'.

"I am disappointed when he doesn't put everything on the pitch."

Johnson equalised from the edge of the area after Nenad Milijas had put Wolves ahead, before his through-ball set up Nasri for City's second.

The Italian manager added: "My opinion is this, he has everything to become one of the top wingers.

"But he needs to think, 'I scored one goal, I did one assist, I should continue because I want to score another goal and another assist, and run back to defend'.

"Tonight he played well, but for the second goal Wolves scored, he never followed his opponent [Stephen Ward who provided the assist].

"Adam is the only one winger we have in the team. He cannot play every game, it is impossible, but if he wants to improve, he can have a lot of chances to play."

Edin Dzeko scored twice and another was attributed as an own goal to Wolves keeper Dorus De Vries as City scored their 15th goal in three games.

Six of those came in the victory at Manchester United last weekend, although against Wolves Mancini chose to field an entirely different starting XI to the one that began that game.

Despite resting key players, Mancini said it was vital that the players perform to their best levels in all competitions.

"They are all as important and all players understand this," he continued.

"We are a young team and they need to have the same attitude for all the games."