Jimmy Crease steps down as manager of Berwick Rangers

Jimmy Crease has parted company with the Third Division club

Berwick Rangers have parted company with manager Jimmy Crease.

The 62-year-old, who had been in charge of the Division Three club since December 2008, stepped down after the Scottish Cup defeat by Deveronvale.

Crease began his association with club in 1973 as a player, and has enjoyed four spells as manager at Shielfield Park.

Assistant boss Ian Little has been installed as interim manager while the board search for a new man in charge.

The club's board said they appreciated Creases efforts "over many years at Berwick, not only as club manager but in other capacities and wish him well".