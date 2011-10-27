Arsenal expect to re-sign Robin van Persie

Van Persie has scored nine time in 13 games this season

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is confident club captain Robin van Persie will sign a new contract.

Van Persie, 28, has scored nine goals in 13 games for Arsenal this season and his current deal runs until July 2013.

The Gunners have not yet officially begun negotiations with Van Persie, the only current player to have won a trophy with Arsenal.

But Wenger told BBC Sport: "He has 18 months to go and I'm confident he'll sign a new deal. I'm always confident."

Arsenal will be keen to hold onto his talisman following the departures of key players Samir Nasri, Cesc Fabregas and Gael Clichy during the summer transfer window.

However, Wenger brought in midfield duo Yossi Benayoun and Mikel Arteta, while defender Per Mertesacker and forward Ju-Young Park were also added to his new-look side.