St Mirren 0-0 Hearts

A fascinating, but goalless, encounter in Paisley left St Mirren and Hearts with a share of the spoils.

A string of saves by Hearts keeper Marian Kello in the first half maintained the deadlock at the interval, denying David van Zanten, Paul McGowan and Graham Carey.

St Mirren's Steven Thompson headed off the inside of the Hearts' crossbar but the ball failed to cross the line.

And David Obua struck a St Mirren post in the dying minutes.

St Mirren knew that a win would take them above Hearts in the Scottish Premier League table into fifth place and Danny Lennon made one change from the side that beat St Johnstone, Gary Teale returning, with Jon McShane missing with a knee injury.

Hearts were forced into making changes two Danny Grainger and Ian Black missing through suspension so Austrailian Ryan McGowan came in at left back with Mehdi Taouil slotting into the midfield area.

The first chance of the game came for the visitors after seven minutes when Templeton and Stevenson combined to set up Eggert Jonsson, but his shot from the edge of the 18 yard box drifted well wide of Samson's left hand post.

St Mirren were winning a fair amount of the ball in midfield but were struggling to find the killer pass that would open up the Hearts defence.

After 15 minutes David Van Zanten came close to opening the scoring, picking up a pass from Gary Teale just outside the area. His shot was destined for the bottom corner before Marian Kello in the Hearts goal dived low to his right to turn the ball away for a corner.

Hearts responded with a terrific effort from Taouil that was just a few feet away from finding the target.

Saints then were almost in front after Paul McGowan played a one-two with striker Steven Thomson. McGowan driving into the penalty box but again Kello came to Hearts rescue with a stunning one handed save.

Hearts were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the 18 yard box when Templeton tumbled to the ground after a challenge by Goodwin. Skacel's effort though was weak and straight into the Saints wall before being cleared away.

Graham Carey was the next Saints player to test Kello in the Hearts goal with an effort from 30 yards that was heading into the top corner before the Slovakian dived high to his right to tip the ball around the corner.

After the break, the Hearts players came out of the traps quickly and came close through Jonsson. The Iceland international's header from a Taouil cross saved on the line by Samson.

Kello then had to react quickly when Jereon Tesselaar mis-hit a cross into the box that almost sneaked its way into the back of the net.

Saints continued to push forward and a Teale strike was almost deflected into the net by Steven Thompson. The former Rangers striker threw himself at the ball but watched in agony as it clipped the top of the crossbar and over.

At the other end a narrow escape for the home side. Hamill's corner was headed goalwards Obua, but the ball was cleared as far as Skacel only for his effort cleared off the line by Barron.

Kello had been in fine form in the Hearts goal and once again he was called into action. Nigel Hasselbank looked certain to find the back of the net with his shot from inside the box but again Kello somehow managed to turn the ball away.

Hearts almost stole the points with just two minutes left when Obua's effort beat Samson in the Saints goal but crashed off the inside of the post before eventually being cleared away.