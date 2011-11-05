Kettering 2-3 Southport

Tony Gray's brace helped Southport maintain pace with the play-off chasers with victory at Kettering.

Simon Grand's header from Shaun Whalley's corner put the visitors ahead before Gray made it two from the spot after Moses Swaibu fouled Whalley.

Kiernan Hughes-Mason notched a cute chip after being played through by substitute Moses Ashikodi, who himself levelled the scores from close range.

But Gray's 25-yard free-kick earned Southport's seventh straight away win.

Since losing 2-0 to Kidderminster Harriers at Aggborough in late August, Liam Watson's Sandgrounders have now won at Bath (2-1), Forest Green (3-2), Darlington (3-0), Newport (3-0), Mansfield (3-1), Gateshead (3-2) and now Kettering too, to set a new club record.

Kettering Town manager Mark Stimson told BBC Radio Northampton:

"It's very frustrating, but I was frustrated at half-time because I didn't think we deserved to be 2-0 down.

"We got back in it and, at 2-2, I thought only one team would go on and win it - unless they got another set piece or long throw. Laurie Walker is distraught.

"For me, what's more upsetting is the way Southport reacted when they scored their goals. They were faking injuries and killing the game."

Southport manager Liam Watson told BBC Radio Merseyside:

"We haven't played well, but we've come away from home and scored three goals.

"Our goals were hard to come by last year and this year we're finding the net every away game. That's seven away wins on the bounce and we've scored 20 goals.

"We're sitting in the play-off positions and, I keep on saying it, after 19 or 20 games you're not sitting there by fluke. You're there because of what you've done on the pitch."

