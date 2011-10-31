Matt Hamshaw accepts squad role at Macclesfield Town

Hamshaw has featured 45 times for Macclesfield, scoring two goals

Macclesfield Town winger Matthew Hamshaw says he is willing to accept the club's squad rotation policy.

The 29-year-old has made 14 appearances so far this season, but has started just six times.

"Obviously as a player you want to play, but the gaffer picks the team and you've got to go along with that," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"Hopefully I can be used when needed and when I start it's up to me to show what I can do when I get on there."

The former Sheffield Wednesday, Stockport, Mansfield and Notts County midfielder was speaking after Macclesfield's 2-0 loss at home to Southend.

Sqaud more competitive - Hamshaw

He joined the Silkmen after impressing during a trail spell in July 2010 and as one of the more experienced players at the Moss Rose, says he has an important role to play.

"It's a squad game and at the end of the day so we've all got to back each other, whoever is in the team you want them to do well," he added.

"We've got a target to stay up in this division and obviously we're doing really well at the minute.

"We've got a great squad of players here together and let's hope we can stick together and move on.

"We've got a lot of young lads in and the gaffer has spoken a lot about having experienced heads here.

"Like I said whether it is on the bench or in the team I'll try and encourage people and try get three points every time I play."