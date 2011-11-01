Ferguson advises Solskjaer not to rush into management in England

Solskjaer enjoyed 11 years under Ferguson at Old Trafford

Sir Alex Ferguson has warned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer against rushing into management in England.

The former Manchester United player led Molde to the Norwegian title last weekend - their first in 100 years.

Ferguson gave Solskjaer his first managerial job in charge of the United reserves after he retired in 2007.

"I don't think he should rush into it because experience is good and the experience he has got at Molde is a very good one," said Ferguson.

"It is possible [he could manage an English side], it just depends when.

"The time will come and the timing will be important but he is easily capable of coming into English football."

Molde finished 11th last season but Solskjaer's appointment led to an immediate reversal in fortunes and they secured the title with a 2-2 draw against Stromsgodset on Sunday.

The 38-year-old was quickly linked to the vacancy at the Championship outfit Portsmouth, and there are suggestions he could eventually replace Ferguson at United.

The Scot said the man who earned a place in United folklore with his injury-time winner in the 1999 Champions League final victory over Bayern Munich made a huge impact in his 366-game career at Old Trafford.

Norwegian League standings Molde FK - Played 28; 55 points

Tromso - P 28; 47 pts

Rosenberg - P 28; 46 pts

Brann Bergen - P 28; 45 pts

He added: "My knowledge of Ole as a student of the game is quite clear; every game he played and every training session he took part in he always wrote it all down.

"That tells you his dedication to learn the game and also his attention to meticulous detail.

"That gives him a great start because you need dedication and sacrifice to go into management these days.

"He was a great player and a very nice person. Players will respond to him."