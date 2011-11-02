Rangers face court over alleged unpaid bill

Rangers are facing further court action from a company pursuing an allegedly unpaid bill.

Capita Trustees, which provides pension services to employers, is taking the football club to Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

It is seeking payment of what Capita's lawyer calls a "straightforward commercial debt for advisory services rendered".

Rangers have recently faced court action by creditors.

Those have included Britain's tax authority, HMRC, and two former club directors.

Former chief executive Martin Bain and Donald McIntyre successfully argued that the risk of the club going into administration was so strong that money should be ring-fenced ahead of their court cases in pursuit of lost earnings.

A club spokesman declined to comment on the latest court action.