Jersey name U21 squad for Muratti clash in Guernsey

Jersey have 11 wins to Guernsey's 12 in the under-21 series

Seven Jersey Wanderers players have been named in the Jersey squad for the Under-21 Muratti clash with Guernsey.

Barry Keith and Tim De La Haye are back in the squad after netting Jersey's goals in last season's 2-1 Ambassadeur Bowl win.

Jon Welsh has also called up Under-18 players Calvin Weir, Jake Baker, Elliot Poole, Bradley Stratford and Charlie Petulla.

The game on Saturday, 12 November is at The Track in Guernsey.

Jersey squad in full

Nick Ashley (Grouville), Daniel Kitchen and James Carolan (both St Peter), Matthew Rondel, Sam De La Haye, Tim De La Haye, Jay Reid, Chris Mourant, Jamie Mourant and Barry Keith (all Jersey Wanderers), Calvin Weir (First Tower United), Harrison Jukes and Jake Baker (both St Paul's), Elliot Poole (St Brelade), Bradley Stratford, Aaron Quaeck, Charlie Petulla and Dominic Pougeolle (all St Ouen).