Celtic defender Mark Wilson ruled out for three months

Mark Wilson will be out of action for at least 12 weeks

Celtic defender Mark Wilson has been ruled out for up to three months following knee surgery.

The 27-year-old, who joined Celtic from Dundee United in 2006, has struggled to hold down a first-team place this season.

"It had originally been feared that Wilson would miss the rest of the season," said Celtic in a statement on their website.

"But it's hoped he'll be able to make a return to action early next year."

Wilson signed a contract extension in March but injury has curtailed his involvement in Neil Lennon's starting line-up.

"Mark is set to be out for up to three months following surgery on his right knee," the statement read.

"The defender underwent an arthroscopy last night."

Normally a right-back, Wilson has also played across the back four.