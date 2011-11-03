Celtic defender Mark Wilson ruled out for three months
-
- From the section Football
Celtic defender Mark Wilson has been ruled out for up to three months following knee surgery.
The 27-year-old, who joined Celtic from Dundee United in 2006, has struggled to hold down a first-team place this season.
"It had originally been feared that Wilson would miss the rest of the season," said Celtic in a statement on their website.
"But it's hoped he'll be able to make a return to action early next year."
Wilson signed a contract extension in March but injury has curtailed his involvement in Neil Lennon's starting line-up.
"Mark is set to be out for up to three months following surgery on his right knee," the statement read.
"The defender underwent an arthroscopy last night."
Normally a right-back, Wilson has also played across the back four.