Portsmouth hope to name new boss soon

Portsmouth are closing in on naming a new manager, but BBC Radio Solent understands Steve Coppell has not been offered the job at this stage.

Former Reading boss Coppell is understood to have met with Portsmouth but the club are looking elsewhere.

The bookmakers' favourite is West Brom assistant head coach Michael Appleton, while former Doncaster manager Sean O'Driscoll is also being linked.

Caretakers Guy Whittingham and Stuart Gray continue in the helm this weekend.