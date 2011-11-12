Redbridge 0-0 Oxford City

Isthmian Division One North Redbridge were left frustrated as a potential last-minute winner was ruled out in their FA Cup tie with Oxford City.

Redbridge, the lowest ranked side left in the competition, nearly went behind but Declan Benjamin's shot hit a post.

Southern Premier Division side Oxford had other chances but Adam Rafis denied both Felipe Barcelos and Lee Steele.

Redbridge's Matt Turpin headed in late on but the referee judged the defender had committed a foul in doing so.

