Exeter 1-1 Walsall

David Noble's late strike secured a draw for Exeter against Walsall in the first round of the FA Cup.

Mark Wilson put the visitors ahead with a deflected free-kick that left Exeter goalkeeper Lenny Pidgeley wrong-footed.

Exeter pressed for an equaliser in the second half but were kept at bay by Walsall's goalkeeper David Grof.

However, Noble found the bottom corner with a low strike from 25 yards in the final minute of stoppage time to secure a first round replay.

Exeter City manager Paul Tisdale told BBC Radio Devon:

"A winner takes all cup tie with a goal five seconds from time, it's got to be a classic of sorts.

"It looked like one of those games where we weren't going to score.

"The players were so determined to win, they almost overdid things and tried too hard, but what a finish from David Noble."

