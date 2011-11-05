Cliftonville 4-2 Linfield

Third-placed Cliftonville humbled champions Linfield for the second time in 10 days at Solitude.

George McMullan's 23rd-minute drive put the Reds ahead and Rory Donnelly pounced on a poor backpass to make it 2-0 on 50 minutes.

Billy Joe Burns pulled one back for Linfield but Donnelly then netted a brilliant curling shot for 3-1.

Stephen Garrett got the home side's fourth and Mark McAllister netted a late goal for Linfield.

Cliftonville, who hammered the Blues 6-2 in the County Antrim Shield semi-final, are now just four points behind leaders Linfield.

After a bright start by the Blues, the home side broke the deadlock with McMullan scoring at the back post after Donnelly had headed across the face of goal.

The Reds were still ahead at the break thanks to Donnelly's clearance off the line from a Stephen Douglas header.

Donnelly, who scored a hat-trick in that Shield win on 26 October, made it 2-0 on 50 minutes, latching on to a loose defensive pass to lob visiting keeper Alan Blayney.

Substitute Burns scored from close-range to revive Linfield's hopes but that man Donnelly then produced a contender for goal of the season to make it 3-1

Donnelly's curling right-foot shot found the top corner, giving Blayney no chance in the 72nd minute.

Former Linfield man Garrett beat Blyaney to Ciaran Caldwell's cross to make it 4-1 before McAlllister got the visitors' second near the end.