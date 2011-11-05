Glentoran 2-2 Crusaders

Crusaders fought back from two down to draw with the Glens in the Carling Premiership clash at the Oval.

Colin Nixon's glancing header put the hosts ahead before Jim O'Hanlon struck from close range on 28 minutes.

David Rainey's superb dipping volley made it 2-1 and Chris Morrow levelled from a penalty on the stroke of half-time after a push on Jordan Owens.

The Crues pushed for a late winner with Stuart Dallas, Paul Leeman and Michael Halliday going close.