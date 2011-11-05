QPR manager Neil Warnock says his side's 3-2 home defeat by Manchester City was "great English football" and is delighted Rangers "had a go" at City, despite expecting to lose.

The victory ensured City kept up their unbeaten start to the Premier League season, with Yaya Toure heading in the winner 16 minutes from time.

Warnock adds that the result shows his side are "going in the right direction" and is looking forward to the January transfer window.