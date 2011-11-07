Boston's Jason Lee unhappy with poor second-half display

Joint-manager Jason Lee felt a poor second-half display cost Boston United in their 1-0 defeat by Solihull Moors in Blue Square Bet North.

Lee Morris netted the only goal on 66 minutes as the hosts completed a league double over the Pilgrims.

"We played well in the first half," Lee told BBC Lincolnshire. "We were bright.

"But we didn't start the second half brightly. We conceded a sloppy goal and they dug in and defended well and we didn't look like we would score."

Since Lee and his managerial partner Lee Canoville took charge of the Pilgrims, all three of their encounters with Solihull have ended in 1-0 defeats.

"It was a well-matched game," said Lee. "Every game we've played against them has been close. It's just unfortunate that we've lost 1-0 to them every time."

Boston have also confirmed that midfielder Ben Wilkinson has left the club while striker Sam Mulready has returned to Grimsby Town at the end of his loan spell.