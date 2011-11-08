Darlington striker John Campbell joins Bedlington

Blue Square Bet Premier side Darlington have allowed striker John Campbell to join Northern League side Bedlington Terriers on an undisclosed deal.

Campbell, 26, who joined the Quakers from Newcastle Benfield in January, went on to score four goals in 12 appearances last term.

He scored once in 12 games for the Quakers this season before his departure.

The Terriers hope to have the forward available for Wednesday's league trip to Crook Town.