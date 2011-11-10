14-game ban for East Stirlinghire's Ryan Frances

Frances (centre) was sent off in a 1-1 draw with Buckie

East Stirlingshire defender Ryan Frances has been hit with a 14-game suspension after being sent off in the Scottish Cup against Buckie Thistle.

The 19-year-old was charged with excessive misconduct involving violent conduct, dissent, the use of offensive, insulting and abusive language.

Frances was also found guilty of the adoption of aggressive behaviour towards a match official.

He has five days to appeal against the disciplinary panel's decision.

Frances, previously of St Mirren, was accused of placing hands on referee Barry Cook - something the Scottish Football Association promised to penalise heavily this season - during Shire's 1-1 draw with Buckie on 23 October.

It is likely the club will take its own disciplinary action over this incident now that the SFA procedures have been concluded East Stirlingshire spokesman

It came during angry scenes, during which Shire's David Cane was also red-carded, after Cook awarded a penalty to the Highland League champions for a stoppage-time kick by Frances on Chris Angus.

A Shire spokesman told the Third Division club's website: "Ryan has been informed by the club that his behaviour in this incident was unacceptable.

"He has apologised for his conduct to the club, coaches and his team mates. He repeated that apology to the SFA disciplinary panel.

"He has also been informed that it is likely the club will take its own disciplinary action over this incident now that the SFA procedures have been concluded."

Frances has already served a two-game automatic ban and faces 12 more on the sidelines for four separate counts of excessive misconduct, for which Shire point out he could have received a maximum of one year out of football.

Shire, who sit bottom of Division Three, remain involved in the Scottish Cup despite the on-field problems at Ochilview.

Zander Ryan's spot kick was saved by goalkeeper Callum Antell and Shire, minus their two suspended players, won the replay 4-2 after extra-time to secure a third-round tie away to East Fife.