Live: 2014 World Cup qualifying

The 2014 World Cup will be played in Brazil

Get all the latest scores from the Africa's opening round of qualifying for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil click on the link below.

Live updates from Africa's 2014 World Cup qualifiers.

The scores are on Fifa.com and the BBC is not responsible for the content of external websites.

The overall winner of the preliminary stage will advance to the group phase of the competition next June.

In all, Africa will stage 152 qualifiers to determine which five teams will reach the 2014 World Cup.