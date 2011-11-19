Leyton Orient 0-0 Stevenage

Leyton Orient extended their unbeaten run to 10 matches in all competitions as they drew at home against Stevenage.

Orient striker Kevin Lisbie had the best chances of the first half but shot narrowly wide on two occasions.

Both keepers were kept busy, Ben Alnwick making three vital saves to frustrate Stevenage, while Chris Day blocked a George Porter effort.

The visitors nearly won it late on when Phil Edwards saw his powerful 20-yard shot strike the foot of the post.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Leyton Orient boss Russell Slade told BBC London 94.9:

Slade satisfied with clean sheet

"I thought we handled our game plan particularly well in the first half, when we were the only team to create chances.

"I thought we'd done enough to have nicked in front but they came back and caused us problems. I'm just disappointed we didn't find that bit of quality in the box.

"I was really pleased with the defence. I thought, if we could keep a clean sheet today that would be four fifths of the battle because I always fancy us to score, particularly at home, but it wasn't to be."

Stevenage boss Graham Westley told BBC Three Counties Radio:

Westley unhappy with first-half display

"In the first half, we sat off the game a little and didn't take it to them in the way that we should have done.

"When you come away from home to a much wider pitch, the patterns you have to defend are slightly different. We defended much deeper than we'd have liked, especially in the wide areas, and that was a factor in our first-half display.

"In the second half, we showed our athleticism. We played some good football and we had enough chances to win the game. Them wasting time like they were tells a story."

