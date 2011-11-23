Walsall 3-2 Exeter

Walsall will travel to Dagenham in the second round of the FA Cup following an extra-time victory over Exeter City.

Richard Logan hooked the ball into the roof of the net as Exeter went ahead.

Walsall turned the game around with two goals in five minutes, Jon Macken's header was followed by Alex Nicholls firing into the top corner.

Exeter hit back through Elliott Frear's deflected shot, before 20-year-old substitute George Bowerman rounded Artur Krysiak in extra-time.

