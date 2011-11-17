I still get racist abuse - Shrewsbury Town's Mark Wright

Wright was the Shrews top scorer last season with 14 goals.

Shrewsbury midfielder Mark Wright believes English football continues to have issues with racism.

He has joined the criticism of Fifa president Sepp Blatter, who claimed football does not have on-field problems with racism.

"I still get racist abuse from fans, especially when you're playing where there isn't a big black population," he told BBC Radio Shropshire.

"Things have got better, but that doesn't mean racism has gone away."

Wright was one of the players backing last month's Kick It Out campaign, when Shrewsbury teammate Reuben Hazell spoke passionately about the 1980s. His uncle, Bob Hazell, was one of the first high-profile black players in English football.

Wright added: "You can't just sweep it under the carpet - I think racism will be with us for some generations.

"Younger players in particular should report anything they experience, to get something done about it.

"When I was young, my dad told me to ignore it and just get on with the game - but it shouldn't be like that."