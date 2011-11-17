Accrington Stanley extend Will Hatfield loan from Leeds
Accrington Stanley have extended the loan spell of midfielder Will Hatfield from Leeds until the end of December.
The 20-year-old has made four appearances during his initial month at the Crown Ground.
He told the club website: "I feel like there's a lot more to come from us so I'm looking forward to the challenge ahead. I'm pleased to be staying.
"I've enjoyed my time here. It's a shame we haven't done as well as we would have liked."