Carlos Tevez out of Roberto Mancini's Man City plans

Roberto Mancini has reiterated his view that striker Carlos Tevez is unlikely to play for Manchester City again.

The Argentine failed to report for training this month, with the club telling their lawyers to take action.

Speaking for the first time since he flew home without permission, Mancini indicated Tevez's City career is over.

Asked if he could play for the club again, the manager replied: "I don't think so. I know he is in Argentina. I don't know what he is doing."

The City boss appeared to offer Tevez a route back to the club earlier this month, when he told an Italian newspaper: "Everything depends on Carlos.

"If he apologises to the squad and to me then everything will be as before."

However, relations between the coach and his player have again soured.

Tevez was photographed returning to his native Argentina last week, when the club expected him to report for training in Manchester during the international break.

The 27-year-old, who was City's club captain last season, had not been granted leave by his employers.

It was the latest twist in an ongoing saga between Tevez and the club.

The player asked for a move away from the Premier League last December, stating he wanted to be closer to his family.

Then, in September, Mancini alleged that Tevez refused to come off the substitutes' bench in a Champions League fixture against Bayern Munich, while the striker maintained there had been a misunderstanding.

An internal club investigation concluded that Tevez was guilty of five breaches of his contract and the player was fined two weeks' wages.