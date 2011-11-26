Swindon 2-0 Aldershot

Swindon stretched their unbeaten run to 11 games with victory over Aldershot.

The opening period saw few chances, with home defender Alan McCormack's last-ditch tackle on Danny Hylton the most noteworthy piece of action.

Jake Jervis bundled in Paul Caddis's cross to put the hosts in front before Shots striker Michael Rankine had a header disallowed for a push.

The Robins wrapped up the win moments later when Darren Jones put Liam Ridehalgh's cross through his own net.

Swindon Town manager Paolo di Canio told BBC Wiltshire:

Jervis progress pleases Di Canio

"As usual the second half [pleased me most].

"Today Swindon was the best team in my opinion.

"We accepted we were a little bit frustrated but we didn't lose the discipline, the composure, the desire and winning this way makes me feel very confident for the future."

Aldershot boss Dean Holdsworth told BBC Surrey:

Shots must take chances - Holdsworth

"I'm disappointed with the result and that we conceded two goals from crosses. We had a good goal disallowed at 1-0 and we didn't sustain the intensity for 90 minutes.

"We had chances but you've got to take them. At the moment we're creating them so we've got work to do.

"The players need to regain the form and confidence we were showing a while back."

