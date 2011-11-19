Culter hold Partick Thistle in Scottish Cup

Culter celebrate their equaliser against Partick Thistle

North Superleague outfit Culter produced a spirited performance to claim a 1-1 draw against Partick in the third round of the Scottish Cup.

The Division One side got off to the perfect start when Paul Cairney collected Thomas Stewart's pass to fire home from 20 yards.

But the Junior side were not overawed and Ryan Stott levelled on 19 minutes to earn a replay at Firhill.

A blitz of five goals in 15 first-half minutes set Airdrie United on their way to an 11-0 humiliation of Gala Fairydean, with Jamie Stevenson and John Boyle each grabbing hat-tricks.

A missed penalty from Sean Pierce proved crucial as Third Division Montrose had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Ayr United.

The Honest Men went ahead on 10 minutes thanks to a thumping header from John Robertson nut Montrose hit back through Terry Masson.

Alan Trouten slotted Ayr ahead from the penalty spot after Pierce's wild effort had missed the target but another spot-kick levelled matters, with Jamie Winter converting.

Marc McNulty's hat-trick inspired Livingston to a resounding 6-0 victory at Irvine Meadow.

Rory Boulding, Kenny Deuchar and Robert Barr were also on target for Livi.

Morton overcame their injury problems and avoided an upset with a comfortable 5-1 demolition of Deveronvale.

David O'Brien opened the scoring on 15 minutes before Peter MacDonald and Andy Jackson found the net.

Grant Noble volleyed in for the Highland League side just before half-time but substitutes Peter Weatherson and Archie Campbell added further goals for the Greenock team.

Michael Gardyne was another hat-trick hero as First Division leaders Ross County saw off Albion Rovers 4-0.

Ayrshire Juniors Auchinleck Talbot powered into the fourth round with a 3-1 win over Vale Of Leithen.

A late Paul Sheerin penalty broke Keith hearts as Arbroath scraped through at the expense of the Highland League side.

Robert Ogleby scored twice as East Fife beat East Stirlingshire 5-0. Ryan Wallace, Bobby Linn and Robert Sloan were also on target for John Robertson's side.

A missed penalty from Mark Gilhaney compounded Dumbarton's misery as they were thumped 3-0 at Brechin.

Craig Molloy slotted Brechin into the lead midway through the first half, with Charlie King and Paul McManus adding late goals.

Ryan Scanlon and Stuart Hunter were sent off for Boness as they crashed to a 3-0 home defeat to Cowdenbeath.

Craig Gunn scored his 12th goal of the season for Elgin but Martin McBride's second-half penalty earned Queens Park a draw.

Frank McKeown's last-gasp equaliser earned a replay for 10-man Stranraer as they drew 1-1 with Forfar.

Scottish Cup third round results:

Airdrie Utd 11-0 Gala Fairydean

Auchinleck Talbot 3-1 Vale Of Leithen

Ayr Utd 2-2 Montrose

Boness Utd 0-3 Cowdenbeath

Brechin 3-0 Dumbarton

Culter 1-1 Partick Thistle

East Fife 5-0 East Stirlingshire

Elgin 1-1 Queen's Park

Inverurie Loco Works 2-4 Peterhead

Irvine Meadow 0-6 Livingston

Keith 0-1 Arbroath

Morton 5-1 Deveronvale

Ross County 4-0 Albion

Stenhousemuir 4-0 Annan Athletic

Stirling Albion 1-2 Dundee

Stranraer 1-1 Forfar