Bulgarian Football Union appeals against Uefa fine over England game

Bulgaria fans lit flares during the match at the Vasil Levski National Stadium

The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) is appealing against the £34,230 Uefa fine for 'discriminatory behaviour' during the Euro 2012 qualifier against England.

The punishment related to chanting by Bulgarian fans and the throwing of fireworks during the 2 September match.

Officials from the BFU are travelling to Switzerland to seek an explanation from Uefa officials.

England won the match 3-0, with Gary Cahill scoring the opener and Wayne Rooney netting twice.

The Football Association over alleged racist abuse directed at England winger Ashley Young.

Fellow winger Theo Walcott said the abuse was "very clear" to hear but "ignored it".

DID YOU KNOW? In 2008, the Croatian Football Federation was fined £15,000 for fans' racist behaviour towards England striker Emile Heskey

Former Germany captain Lothar Matthaus, who was Bulgaria coach at the time, apologised in his post-match press conference for the conduct of the minority of Bulgaria's fans.

"It's pitiful for things like that to happen," he said. "And, as a result of that, I'd like to apologise on behalf of the Bulgarian Football Federation."

However the BFU has since denied that home fans directed racist chants at England players.